Pennsylvania State Police thank the public for assistance finding a young man

article

Pennsylvania State Police wish to thank the public for their assistance in finding the young man. They report the young man has been found safe and sound.

State troopers say the young man was last seen in the vicinity of Bishop Hollow Road and Chapel Hill Road, near Ridley Creek Park Tuesday afternoon, just before 2:30.

Officials put the word out Tuesday evening that a search was on. Later in the evening, the individual was found safe.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP