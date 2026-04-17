Pennsylvania tick season starts early after cold winter, CDC reports

The Brief Ticks are appearing earlier than usual in Pennsylvania due to the cold winter and recent warm weather. Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab has tested 55% more ticks than last year, and tick-borne illnesses are a growing concern. The Centers for Disease Control reports ER visits for tick bites in Pennsylvania are at a 10-year high.



Ticks are showing up earlier than usual this year in Pennsylvania, and experts say the cold winter did not slow them down, according to Nicole Chinnici, director of the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab.

Why ticks are thriving despite the winter

Chinnici said, "But unfortunately the snow actually helps them survive The moisture from the snow, the ticks use and they have components in their mouth parts that then don’t freeze over the winter months." She said the lab has already tested 55% more ticks than last year, and that number was already higher than past years.

Chinnici said, "Pennsylvania is the leader in ticks and tick-born illnesses year round so you want to be on tick alert constantly practicing tick prevention."

The Centers for Disease Control reports ER visits for tick bites have risen steadily in the past four weeks in Pennsylvania and around the country.

People in the Philadelphia area are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and their pets, especially as tick season ramps up earlier than usual.

Local perspective:

Cayla Mazzetta from Morrisville said, "Definitely scared for my dog and her health because she just turned 8 yea so definitely scared about that and myself too wht could happen."

Vince Little from Morrisville said, "I have an exterminator that comes and I’ll probably make sure that they’re doing something for ticks this summer and then also just feel really bad. You know it sucks something you know like me overlook and then could mess you up for the year or longer."

Chris Bell from Olney said, "Something told me to put on sweatpants today and a little sweater probably just to sweat, but you I guess a better even a better bonus onto get hit by a tick!"

Some people are covering up and planning to check themselves and their pets more often for ticks.

How to protect yourself and your pets

Always check for ticks carefully and if you see one, remove them with tweezers—they like to stick in warm places, so always check behind the ears, the knees and elbows.

Cayla said, "Definitely be checking a lot more especially me and my dog as well,"

If you get a tick bite and you find it, it’s important to get the tick analyzed to see if you’re at risk for any disease.

You can do it for free on Tick Lab's website.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the increased tick activity will last this year or if the number of tick-borne illnesses will continue to rise through the summer.