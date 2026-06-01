3 women sought for brutal beatings blocks away from City Hall: video

The Brief Three women are being sought in a brutal beating on Chestnut Street in Center City. Surveillance video shows the women attacking two people with kicks and punches. Police say the suspects stole the victim's bags and later used their credit cards.



Police are searching for a group of three women captured on video brutally beating two people just blocks away from City Hall.

What we know:

Investigators say the brazen beat down happened on the 1300 block of Chestnut Street during the early morning hours of April 18.

Video shared by police on Monday shows the group pummeling a victim on the ground with punches and stomps. The group then gangs up on another person, dragging them to the ground with kicks and punches.

Investigators say the suspects stole the victim's bags and later used their credit cards. The victims were hospitalized with "significant face and head injuries," according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what sparked the attacks.

What we don't know:

Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify the three suspects seen in the surveillance video.

All three suspects are believed to be Black women between the ages of 25-30-years old.