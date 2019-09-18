Pennsylvania to give away up to 10,000 naloxone kits Wednesday

article

The life-saving drug naloxone will be offered free of charge at libraries and health centers across the Delaware Valley Wednesday.

The drug, which is known for reversing the effects of an overdose, will be available at 95 locations through 7 p.m.

State officials anticipate handing out up to 10,000 kits.

“Naloxone has one function: to reverse the effects of opioids on the brain and respiratory system to save someone’s life,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “It is impossible to get someone in to treatment who is dead. In 2018, more than 4,400 people died from a drug overdose. Every Pennsylvanian has a role to play as a potential first responder and can save a life by having naloxone on hand and using it if they come across someone who has overdosed.”

Since November 2014, more than 25,000 people have been revived with naloxone by police officers and EMS providers in Pennsylvania. First responders have access to naloxone for free through funding set aside in the state's budget.

“We are at a critical crossroads in combatting the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith. “We have a choice to accept overdoses and the disease of addiction as the new normal or to fight back. I choose to fight.”

Another free distribution day will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Naloxone, also known as narcan, is carried at most pharmacies across the state year-round.

For a map of participating locations, see here. To download the list, see here.