Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls 5 percent Sunday
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers it’s going to cost more to drive on the turnpike beginning Sunday.
The commission approved a five percent toll increase last August.
It affects the common toll for a passenger vehicle, increasing it 10 cents from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers.
Toll By Plate will now cost $4.40, which is up 30 cents from last year.
