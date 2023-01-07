Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls 5 percent Sunday

article

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers it’s going to cost more to drive on the turnpike beginning Sunday.

The commission approved a five percent toll increase last August.

It affects the common toll for a passenger vehicle, increasing it 10 cents from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers.

Toll By Plate will now cost $4.40, which is up 30 cents from last year.

More information about the turnpike can be found on the Pennsylvania Turnpike website.