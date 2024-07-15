Pennsylvania Turnpike warns of text message scam that claims drivers have unpaid toll balances

article

Officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike are warning of a text message scam they say aims to dupe drivers into believing they have unpaid toll balances.

Victims of the so-called "smishing" scam have received text messages purporting to be from "Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Services" that threatens additional charges if the outstanding balance is not paid.

The agency says similar scams have been reported by toll agencies across the country over the past several days.

Anyone who receives an unsolicited text, email or other message that suggests it's from the Pennsylvania Turnpike or another toll agency are urged not to click on the corresponding link.

Officials say E-ZPass or Toll By Plate customers can use "approved safe methods" to check their accounts, including the Pennsylvania Turnpike's E-ZPass website or the Pennsylvania Toll Pay app.

Anyone who believes they received a fraudulent text message is encouraged to file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.