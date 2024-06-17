Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania woman dies in Sedona while on a hike in the heat, authorities say

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated  June 17, 2024 9:39pm EDT
FOX 10 Phoenix

Pennsylvania woman dies while on Sedona hike

SEDONA, Ariz. - A Pennsylvania woman died while hiking in Sedona with her husband and young daughters on June 14.

Deputies say the 44-year-old woman passed out on the Hiline Trail on Friday afternoon. They say it appears she suffered from heat exhaustion.

Deputies are reminding hikers there is little shade in the red rocks, and it gets extremely hot during the summer months in Arizona.

Sedona reached nearly 100 degrees on June 14.

The Sedona Fire Department treated five people for overheating. They remind those venturing on hikes to stay hydrated, bring extra water than you think you might need and have a fully-charged cell phone.

