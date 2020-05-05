People dance to Rocky theme song in honor of essential workers

article

Neighbors raced to their doors and onto their porches at the sound of the Rocky theme song blaring from cars and speakers along this Southwest Philly Street.

It’s part of a city-wide doorway dance party in honor of frontline and essential workers.

This one on Latona Street near 59th and Baltimore Avenue.

"I love to dance. I love to dance. I'm known for dancing," said Anthony Watson who did his best two-step for the occasion which ended with “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by Philly’s own McFadden and Whitehead.

"Oh this was cool. It's something that was needed. Got a chance to sit back and release yourself," said Watson. Neighbors made celebratory signs thanking essential workers and encouraging everyone to continue to stay home during the pandemic.

"This one says for our heroes. Philly essentials doorway dance party," said Tracey Allmond. She organized the dance party on this block where she grew up.

"The essential workers out there putting themselves on the line giving us food, mail, pharmacies giving us medicines and things we need. With this COVID-19 it's a very scary time. This right here boosts morale and lets everybody know they're not in it alone and let them know you’re very much appreciated," said Allmond. Appreciated like Kathryn Smith who is a teacher working from home teaching students.

Advertisement

"I think that people are showing their appreciation. They do appreciate people essential workers for the simple fact that we can go to the supermarket or they don't have to teach their own child," said Smith.

Watson who danced till the very end has a message for those working so we can quarantine and still get the things we need.

"Keep doing what you're doing. We're all behind you and we support you 100 percent," he said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP