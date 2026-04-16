Norwegian Cruise Line ship arrives in at Philadelphia port for first time in over 15-years

The Brief Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing cruises back to Philadelphia for the first time in more than 15 years, with sailings starting April 2026. Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl will offer trips to Bermuda, Canada, New England, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas through April 2028. PhilaPort estimates the new cruise operations could create more than 2,000 jobs and bring $300 million in annual economic impact.



Norwegian Cruise Line is returning to Philadelphia, reigniting cruises from the city for the first time in over 15 years, according to the company. Starting April 2026, travelers in the tri-state area will have new options to set sail to destinations including Bermuda, Canada, New England, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas.

Cruises from Philadelphia set to begin in 2026

What we know:

Norwegian Jewel will offer 7-day Bermuda cruises and 11-day Canada and New England voyages from April through September 2026, with rates starting at $829 per person, according to Norwegian Cruise Line.

"NCL is reigniting cruising from Philadelphia for the first time in over 15 years – offering an accessible option within driving distance for guests across the tri-state area," the company said.

Norwegian Pearl will expand offerings from November 2026 through April 2028, with five to 12-day trips to Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Canada and New England, with rates beginning at $889 per person. Select Bahamas sailings in February and March 2027 will include a stop at Great Stirrup Cay.

The Norwegian Jewel features a recently refurbished ship with a variety of bars, dining options, and entertainment. New amenities include the Vibe Beach Club, an adults-only outdoor space, and a Starbucks in the atrium.

Expanded amenities and economic impact

What we know:

The new cruises are expected to boost the local economy. PhilaPort estimates cruise operations at the new terminal could generate 2,185 direct and indirect jobs and about $300 million in annual economic output throughout the state.

Norwegian Cruise Line sails to nearly 350 destinations worldwide, and the return to Philadelphia gives local travelers more convenient vacation options.

The ships will feature new amenities like the Great Life Lagoon, two swim-up bars, and the adults-only Vibe Shore Club. In summer 2026, the Great Tides Waterpark will open, offering 19 waterslides, cliffside jumps, and a large kids splash zone.