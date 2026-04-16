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Quakertown Police cleared of wrongdoing during clash with student protesters

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Published  April 16, 2026 7:41pm EDT
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Quakertown students involved in clash with police at ICE protest appear in court

Quakertown students involved in clash with police at ICE protest appear in court

The five Quakertown High School students involved in a fight with police during an ICE protest in February appeared in court earlier today. All five have been released from house arrest, and charges against one have been dropped.

The Brief

    • Quakertown Police officers acted within policy during a violent clash with high school protesters in February, an after-action report concluded.
    • Bucks County police officials said officers acted with "restraint," and that greater force "such as chemical agents, taser, or impact weapons would have been justified."
    • Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree, who had come under fire after images surfaced showing him allegedly putting a student in a chokehold, was called a "victim"

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown Police officers acted with "restraint" during a clash with student protesters in February, even though "a higher level of force was justified," a newly-released after-action report concluded.

Quakertown police investigated for student protest

What we know:

The Police Chiefs' Association of Bucks County released their report on Thursday, detailing Quakertown police officers' response during a student-led anti-ICE protest that turned violent on Feb. 20.

The panel, consisting of four police chiefs from other Bucks County jurisdictions, analyzed officers' tactics and use of force that day, and ultimately concluded that their actions were "within police policy."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Quakertown students involved in clash with police at ICE protest due in court

The backstory:

Five students were arrested and charged after the protest on Feb. 20. 

Several dozen Quakerstown High School students walked out that day as part of a planned protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Quakertown police were informed in advance and agreed to provide a presence for security, the school district said. 

But, shortly into the march, police said protesters became "unruly." Some blocked traffic, officers said, and others attacked and threw ice balls at cars.

Report claims police chief was victim

Quakertown community demands police chief resign after ICE protest arrests

Quakertown community demands police chief resign after ICE protest arrests

The Quakertown Police Chief faces calls to resign after the arrest of five students during an anti-ICE protest, leading to a heated public council meeting with community members demanding accountability.

What they're saying:

Police said they warned the students several times, before Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree moved in to arrest some of the protesters. McElree had come under fire following the protest, after images of him from that day appeared to show him putting a student in a chokehold. Several community members called for McElree's suspension.

But, the after-action report concluded, "Chief McElree was the victim that day." 

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Quakertown police chief faces calls for suspension after student protest incident
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Quakertown police chief faces calls for suspension after student protest incident

Community members in Quakertown Borough are calling for the suspension of the police chief following an incident at a student anti-ICE protest, with the school district and police responding to concerns about safety, transparency, and the handling of the event.

According to police accounts, when McElree tried to arrest a protester, students attacked him, punching him as he fell to the ground. Officers called it "a violent, somewhat coordinated attack," and said that McElree would have been justified in using more force, like tear gas or a taser.

The report also refuted the image of the alleged chokehold, saying that it was a still frame taken out of context from a short video clip, and "did not rise to the level of an attempted chokehold."

Students said they didn't know chief was law enforcement

The other side:

Shortly after the protest, several students said they did not know McElree was law enforcement because he was in plain clothes, and pulled up to the crowd in an unmarked vehicle.

"I was confused, everyone was confused, because nobody knew it was a policeman, he was in regular clothes, we were just like, why is this man attacking us?" said Ashley Orellana, a senior who attended the protest.

Donald Souders, who represents a 16-year-old charged with aggravated assault, said,

"None of these juveniles that were there, charged or otherwise, knew or had any reasonable reason that this alleged victim was a police officer. He didn’t show up in a marked police car. I don’t believe he was on duty, he was wearing plain clothes, he didn’t have any badge or identification on hand, didn’t have a weapon, a handgun or anything like that."

The Police Chiefs' Association report did concede that McElree "was not clearly identifiable as a police officer on that day," and recommended all plainclothes officers to have some sort of easily-identifiable marking showing that they are with law enforcement.

The Source: Information in this story is from an after-action report completed by the Police Chiefs' Association of Bucks County and previous FOX 29 reports.

Bucks CountyCrime & Public Safety