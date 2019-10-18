Person injured after incident on ride at Storybook Land in New Jersey

article

A person has been injured after an incident on a ride at Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, according to the park.

Park officials tweeted Friday that the incident happened on the "Out on the Limb" swing ride. The guest required medical attention.

No word on the person's age or what exactly happened at this time.

The ride has been closed pending inspection and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.