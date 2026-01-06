Person of interest in violent Center City dog attack in custody, charges expected

The Brief A person of interest in a violent dog attack that left an 11-month-old puppy injured has been placed in custody. The unleashed pit bull attack happened in December outside the Wannamaker Building in Center City. No charges have been announced, but are expected in the near future.



Police say a person of interest in a violent dog attack that severely wounded an 11-month-old puppy in Center City is in custody and is expected to face charges.

What we know:

Stella, an 11-month-old puppy, was attacked by an unleashed pit bull outside the Wanamaker Building, near Chestnut and Juniper streets in December.

Her owner, J. Bazzel, was walking her to work when the dog, allegedly owned by a homeless person, lunged at Stella and crushed both bones in her front left leg.

Featured article

Dr. Erik Zager from Philadelphia Animal Specialty and Emergency said while her injuries were not fatal, it could have been a different story if she was bitten elsewhere.

Stella is now recovering in a cast after undergoing surgery.

Local perspective:

After Stella's owner posted about the attack on Facebook, others shared their similar encounters with the same unleashed dog near the Wanamaker Building.

Dr. Zager emphasized the importance of keeping dogs on leashes to prevent such incidents.

Philadelphia law requires dogs to be on a leash no longer than six feet in public areas.

What you can do:

Stella's owner started a GoFundMe to help cover the $9,000 veterinary bill incurred from the attack.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department on Tuesday reported that a person of interest has been placed in custody.

The unidentified person, according to police, is expected to be charged.