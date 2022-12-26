Person of interest sought after woman's body found along Mercer County highway on Christmas Day

article

Police in West Windsor, New Jersey are looking to identify a person of interest after a woman was found dead along a busy highway on Christmas Day.

Officers from the West Windsor Police Department were called to 3466 U.S. Route 1 around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a possible dead body in the road.

Responding officers found a woman, later identified as 31-year-old Stephanie A. Carmody, lying dead in the shoulder of the highway in front of a former car dealership.

Several local and county agencies were called to assist with the investigation into the woman's death, including the Mercer County Homicide Task Force. Her cause of death is still under investigation, according to authorities.

On Thursday, police in West Windsor released a photo of a person of interest they are looking to identify.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact local authorities.