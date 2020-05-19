Person of interest sought in sex assault, shooting in West Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman and shot another inside their West Philadelphia home.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning, around 5:20 a.m. on the 7400 block Brockton Road.

Police say the suspect entered the basement apartment bedroom of two adult females, sexually assaulted one of them, and then shot the other in the abdomen.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Philadelphia police have released video of a person of interest who they’ve described as a black male wearing all dark clothing. The suspect was wearing a ski mask at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3252.

