Pete Davidson involved in Beverly Hills car crash: reports

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Actor Pete Davidson performs onstage at the Colossal Stage during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 3, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson was reportedly the person who was behind the wheel when a car slammed into a home in Beverly Hills on -- you guessed it -- Saturday night.

TMZ and the New York Post reported Davidson and actress Chase Sui Wonders were in a Mercedes-Benz that jumped a curb, took out a fire hydrant and slammed into the side of a Beverly Hills home. The two recently began dating.

Officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed with FOX 11 a vehicle struck a fire hydrant around 11 p.m. in the area of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue but were uncertain if it also stuck the home. 

Video from Saturday night’s incident shows the extent of the damage.

No injuries were reported and Davidson was not arrested or cited at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by Beverly Hills PD.