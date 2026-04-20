Flyers shut out Penguins 3-0 in Pittsburgh, take 2-0 series lead

The Brief Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots as the Flyers shut out the Penguins 3-0 on Monday, April 20. Philadelphia now leads the first-round series 2-0, with Game 3 set for Wednesday in Philadelphia. Pittsburgh’s power play went 0 for 5 and the team has yet to score with the man advantage in the series.



Dan Vladar delivered a 27-save shutout as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 on Monday, taking a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven first-round playoff series, according to the Associated Press.

Flyers take control with strong defense and timely goals

What we know:

Vladar, who had never won a playoff game in his six-year career before this series, held off the Penguins as the Flyers moved within two wins of advancing in the postseason outside of the 2020 COVID-19 bubble for the first time since 2012.

"The 19-year-old Martone became the sixth-youngest player in NHL history to score in each of his first two playoff games when he beat Stuart Skinner deep into the second period to put Philadelphia in front," the Associated Press reported.

Porter Martone scored for the second straight game, becoming one of the youngest players in NHL history to do so in his first two playoff appearances. Garnet Hathaway added a short-handed goal, and Luke Glendening sealed the win with an empty-netter late in the third period.

Penguins struggle to generate offense despite lineup changes

Pittsburgh, the NHL's third-highest scoring team during the regular season, managed just 17 shots in Game 1 and went 0 for 5 on the power play Monday, falling to 0 for 7 in the series.

The backstory:

First-year Penguins coach Dan Muse shuffled his lines midgame, moving Rickard Rakell to the first line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust, and dropping Egor Chinakhov to the second line. Despite more opportunities, the Penguins could not score.

Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for Pittsburgh, including stopping a couple of breakaways, but the Flyers’ defense and goaltending proved too much. Philadelphia’s penalty kill and opportunistic scoring put the team in firm control as the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Fans fill Stateside Live for Game 2 watch party

What they're saying:

Fans gathered at Stateside Live in South Philadelphia to watch the Flyers take on the Penguins in Game 2.

The venue was packed and the energy was high as fans waited for the game's first goal.

Fans at the watch party said the atmosphere felt like a preview of what’s coming when the series returns home.

"People think this is an Eagles city — it is a Flyers city," one fan said. "There’s so much energy in here. I love it. I can’t wait till the series comes home to Philadelphia. It’s gonna be electric," another added.

The Flyers’ win puts them in a strong position as the series returns to Philadelphia, with fans and players energized by the team’s recent performance and Martone’s historic run.

Stateside Live will continue to host Flyers playoff watch parties throughout the series, featuring giveaways, chances to win playoff tickets, and special appearances from Gritty, longtime PA announcer Lou Nolan, and the Flyers Ice Team.

After recording zero shutouts during the regular season, the Flyers have already notched their first shutout of the playoffs.

With a 2-0 series lead and a standout rookie, the Flyers are gaining momentum at a crucial time.

The Flyers’ performance and the energy from fans at Stateside Live show how much excitement is building as the team returns home for Game 3.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the Penguins will make further lineup changes ahead of Game 3. No updates have been provided on possible injuries or roster moves for either team.