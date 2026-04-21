2026 MLB All-Star Week events set for Philadelphia, including Home Run Derby and HBCU Classic

The Brief Major League Baseball All-Star Week comes to Philadelphia from Friday, July 10 to Tuesday, July 14. Events include the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby, HBCU Swingman Classic, MLB Draft, and more. Some event details, ticket info, and special guest lineups will be announced later.



Major League Baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies have released the schedule for the 2026 All-Star Week, with a lineup of fan events and games set for Friday, July 10 through Tuesday, July 14, according to a press release.

What we know:

The 96th MLB All-Star Game will be played at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, July 14, following the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 13, according to Major League Baseball. The week also marks the 250th anniversary of American independence, echoing the 1976 All-Star Game held in Philadelphia for the nation's bicentennial.

"As the nation marks its 250th anniversary, MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia carries added significance, bringing one of America’s most iconic pastimes to the city where the country’s story began," said Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Operations & Events.

Timeline:

The HBCU Swingman Classic, co-created with Ken Griffey Jr., will open the week at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, July 10, giving student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges & Universities a national stage.

The All-Star Futures Game and the new MLBx All-Star 3-on-3 event will take place on Sunday, July 12. The 3-on-3 competition will feature male and female athletes, MLB legends, and special guests, with lineups to be announced.

Capital One All-Star Village, including the youth-focused Play Ball Park, will run from Saturday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 14 inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This fan festival will offer interactive baseball experiences for all ages, with more details and ticket info coming soon.

The MLB Draft presented by Nippon Express will be held at the Convention Center Grand Hall on Saturday, July 11, starting at 1:30 p.m. The draft is free and open to the public, with additional details to be announced.

The All-Star Red Carpet Show will take place before the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14 and will air on MLB Network. The location for the Red Carpet Show will be revealed at a later date.

Two major youth tournaments, the All-Star Commissioner’s Cup and the Jennie Finch Classic, will be held at the Philadelphia Phillies Urban Youth Academy in FDR Park from July 10 to July 12, with championship games at the University of Pennsylvania on Monday, July 13. These tournaments feature baseball and softball players ages 17 and under from MLB Youth Academies across the country and Puerto Rico.

What we don't know:

Some event details, including ticket availability for All-Star Village, the Red Carpet Show location, and lineups for the MLBx All-Star 3-on-3, will be announced at a later date.