Philadelphia again posts formal notice to close protest encampment by Tuesday

article

The City of Philadelphia has again issued a formal notice that the protest encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway must close completely by Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The notice comes a little over a month after the city originally posted a notice that would have required the encampment to close back on July 17.

Those plans were later postponed to allow Mayor Jim Kenney to meet with the camp's representatives in search of a mutual resolution.

The city has previously referred to the notice as a "last resort," and cited public health and safety concerns as a reason for closing the encampment.

“After several weeks of face-to-face discussions, and after more than two months of concerted efforts by our administration, I have come to the conclusion that further negotiations would be fruitless,” said Mayor Kenney. “I take this step again with a heavy heart, as a last resort, and in recognition of the growing health and safety concerns at the sites."

Dozens of tents have lined the Benjamin Franklin Parkway near 22nd Street for several weeks in protest of a lack of long-term housing for Philadelphia's homeless population.

Advertisement

The city has repeatedly pointed to a number of issues in the negotiation process, including a "lack of clarity on who speaks for the group" and a "shifting list of demands." City officials also say the protesters had made demands for things outside of "its purview."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP