PHL sees hundreds of cancellations, delays day after severe storms

The Brief More than 290 flight delays and 96 cancellations were reported at Philadelphia International Airport Sunday. Travelers say weather was cited as a reason, but some question that explanation.



More than 290 delays and 96 cancellations disrupted travel at Philadelphia International Airport Sunday despite sunny skies, according to Flight Aware. The delays affected multiple airlines, with American Airlines travelers especially impacted.

Some passengers said they were told the weather was the reason for their cancellations. "From what they told us, it was weather-related. I haven’t really seen any evidence to it being that way," said Karl Skotleski, who was traveling with his family Sunday to Orlando.

Travelers described scrambling to rebook flights, with limited options available. "My wife got the text and then we moved on getting another flight. That flight booked up within minutes, so luckily we got on, but we know that some other people that we were going with did not get on. And there was only like one or two flights available at that moment," said Skotleski.

Airport spokesperson Heather Redfern said, "The airport isn’t given the reasons for those delays and cancellations. However, we believe that many are a result of yesterday’s weather issues in Philadelphia and across the country. The FAA had issued ground stops and ground delays at PHL and other airports due to thunderstorms throughout Saturday."

Other travelers Sunday, like Ariella Mafuta and Laura Buschnyj, have been stuck since the Saturday storms ripped through.

"Basically like sitting there for four hours in the airplane, and due to weather problems, they basically canceled all flight departures," said Mafuta. "So they made you exit the plane, try again today?" "Yes," Mafuta said.

Buschnyj said, "I’ve been here for long enough, had to obviously find accommodations and spend the night. All I’m trying to do is just go home."

FOX 29 reached out to American Airlines to confirm the reason behind the delays and cancellations but hasn't received a response.