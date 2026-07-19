Saquon Barkley home invasion: Police seek public help identifying vehicle of interest

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The Brief Early Saturday morning, police responded to a burglary in progress at the Malvern home of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley and his family were inside at the time, but no one was injured, and it is currently unclear if anything was stolen. Officials are actively investigating and looking for a white SUV linked to the break-in.



Authorities in Chester County are investigating a weekend break-in at the home of Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley.

Tredyffrin Township police have released limited details about the incident but are urgently appealing to the public for information regarding a vehicle of interest.

What we know:

Police responded to a call just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a burglary in progress at a residence in Malvern.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled. Officials have confirmed that Barkley and his family were inside the home at the time of the break-in, but no injuries were reported. It remains unclear exactly what, if anything, was stolen during the incident.

Police have released an image of a white SUV believed to be connected to the crime and are asking neighbors to keep an eye out for it.

What they're saying:

The news has sent shockwaves through the normally quiet, tight-knit community of Malvern.

"It’s really scary, especially in this town that is very safe," said local resident Walter Jara. "Everybody knows each other, which is great—that’s the reason I moved here. I’m very surprised and scared at the same time."

Marian Herzak, another neighbor, echoed those safety concerns. "It’s scary because I’m in the area and I’m a widow and all alone," she said.

Herzak added that high-profile figures often find themselves targeted by criminals. "They are hitting all these athletes, it seems like, because they know they have expensive homes and jewelry... It shocked me, but then it didn’t, because we've seen this happen to other athletes."

While police state they have not seen a recent spike in similar activity in the immediate area, there is currently no official word on whether this incident is tied to a larger string of high-profile athlete burglaries reported nationwide.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Eagles stated that the team is not commenting on the situation at this time.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. If you saw a suspicious white SUV or noticed unusual activity in the Malvern area early Saturday morning, please contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department immediately.