Philadelphia weather: Scattered severe storms possible on Tuesday, Wednesday

The Brief A mild and sunny Monday is ahead with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine will return on Thursday heading into what forecasters say will be a pleasant weekend.



A sunny and pleasant start to the week will be interrupted by a round of scattered storms on Tuesday that could turn severe.

What we know:

Forecasters say temperatures will stay mild on Monday with highs expected to remain in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

A round of weekend rain paired with the favorable conditions on Monday will help the air quality continue to improve.

Thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Forecasters are warning of a round of late-day scattered storms on Tuesday that could bring damaging winds and flash flooding.

The National Weather Service said the main threat of scattered severe thunderstorms will be Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Forecasters say the storms could bring bouts of heavy rain, damaging winds, and even the slim possibility of a tornado.

What's next:

The threat for severe storms will continue on Wednesday, but remain more localized to areas south-east of the I-95 corridor.

The main threat of a possible severe thunderstorm on Wednesday will be in the morning and afternoon, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service says heavy downpours could lead to more flash flooding in susceptible areas.

Big picture view:

Looking ahead, forecasters say the rest of the week will be warm and pleasant heading into a picture-perfect summer weekend.

Thursday and Friday will be warm and sunny, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s, according to forecasters.

Humidity will return on Saturday and Sunday as highs in the mid-80s will likely feel much warmer.