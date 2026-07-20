Driver turns himself in after running red light, striking bicyclist in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 39-year-old man turned himself in after police say he ran a red light and struck a bicyclist. The biker was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in "extremely critical condition." No charges have been announced at this time.



An alleged hit-and-run driver turned himself into police after investigators say he ran a red light and struck a bicyclist in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of East Tioga and Jasper streets just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a 2026 Honda Pilot was driving south on Jasper Street when it ran a red light a struck a bicyclist crossing the intersection on East Tioga Street.

The bicyclist was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in "extremely critical condition," police said.

Hours later, police say the 39-year-old driver of the Honda turned himself into police at the 24th District Headquarters. He is said to be cooperating with investigators.

What's next:

Authorities have not announced any charges as of Monday morning.

The identity of the driver has not been released.