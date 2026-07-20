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Man injured, dog dead, after both found shot in Philadelphia vacant lot: police

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published July 20, 2026 9:26 AM EDT
Published July 20, 2026 9:26 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Police say a man and a dog were both found shot in a vacant lot overnight Sunday.
    • The man was shot multiple times and taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.
    • The dog was found dead and "appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound."

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man and a dog were found shot overnight Sunday in a vacant lot. 

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2400 block of Kensington Avenue around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen in a vacant lot. He was brought by police to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. 

Police later found a dead dog who they believe had been shot in the same vacant lot where the man was found.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been announced by police, and investigators are unsure what motivated the shooting.

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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