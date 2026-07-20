Man injured, dog dead, after both found shot in Philadelphia vacant lot: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man and a dog were found shot overnight Sunday in a vacant lot.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2400 block of Kensington Avenue around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Investigators say police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen in a vacant lot. He was brought by police to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Police later found a dead dog who they believe had been shot in the same vacant lot where the man was found.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been announced by police, and investigators are unsure what motivated the shooting.