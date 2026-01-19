Philadelphia area faces icy roads, up to 4 inches of snow after weekend storm

The Brief Philadelphia and surrounding areas faced icy roads and sidewalks after a weekend of winter weather. Crews and residents spent Monday clearing snow and ice, with some areas seeing up to 4 inches of accumulation. More bitter cold temperatures are expected tonight and tomorrow.



Residents across Philadelphia and nearby communities woke up Monday to frozen streets and sidewalks after a weekend of snow, ice and sleet.

Crews and residents work to clear snow and ice

Maintenance workers in South Philadelphia spent a second day spreading salt and clearing ice outside the Courtyard Apartments near 4th and Washington. Some areas received up to 4 inches of snow, while others faced a layer of ice and sleet.

Robert Jones of South Philadelphia said, "Cold. Cold and slippery so you got to take it easy at the same time." Amy Kleger, also from South Philadelphia, said, "Actually it’s really icy out I I wasn’t expecting this I though the sun would help us out more than it did."

PennDOT crews focused on de-icing on and off ramps, secondary roads and bridges. Highways were dotted with chunks of ice flying off car roofs, creating additional hazards.

Residents in Delaware County also spent the day digging out. Laurie Thompson of Swarthmorewood said, "I’ve missed the snow but as I’m getting old I’m starting to get more of a fan of if it could just snow on the grass and stay off the streets and cars... The pretty kind would be nice."

Mike Yuknek of Swarthmorewood said, "I’m about done, We’re good for the season now. Luckily we had off today." He added he is looking forward to spring training in Florida, saying, "Spring training. 23 days. Pitchers and catchers a beautiful thing."

Many people spent the morning scraping ice from their cars and driveways, while others tried to avoid the worst of the slippery conditions.

Local perspective:

The wintry weather made for a challenging start to the week for both city workers and residents. The combination of snow, ice and freezing temperatures meant extra caution was needed on the roads and sidewalks.

Neighborhoods across Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks and Delaware Counties saw a mix of snow and ice, with some residents expressing surprise at how much ice remained despite some sunshine.

What's next:

Whatever snow and ice remains on roads and sidewalks is expected to freeze again as more bitter cold temperatures move in.

Residents are being warned to stay cautious as the week continues.