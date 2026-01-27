Philadelphia area school closings: Closures, delays announced for Wednesday

Many schools in the Philadelphia area will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 28, due to the aftermath of Sunday's major snowstorm.

What we know:

All School District of Philadelphia schools and Early Childhood Centers, as well as the Dr. Constance E. Clayton Education Center (Central Office) will operate virtually on Wednesday. All after-school activities, including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday are canceled.

Archdiocesan high school and Parochial elementary school buildings will be closed and these schools will utilize a Flexible Instruction Day on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Students and parents should refer to their local school website and look for updates from their local school administration for further details.

Students and parents should refer to their local school website and look for updates from their local school administration for further details.

School delays and closings

The following schools have issued closures. If you're having trouble viewing the list, click here.

Check out the most up-to-date list of closings and delays here.