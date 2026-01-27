Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
2
Cold Weather Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Carbon County, Berks County, Monroe County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Warren County, Cape May County, Camden County, Southeastern Burlington County, Mercer County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

Philadelphia area school closings: Closures, delays announced for Wednesday

By
Published  January 27, 2026 4:39pm EST
Education
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Many schools in the Philadelphia area will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 28, due to the aftermath of Sunday's major snowstorm. 

What we know:

All School District of Philadelphia schools and Early Childhood Centers, as well as the Dr. Constance E. Clayton Education Center (Central Office) will operate virtually on Wednesday. All after-school activities, including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday are canceled. 

Archdiocesan high school and Parochial elementary school buildings will be closed and these schools will utilize a Flexible Instruction Day on Wednesday.  will be closed and utilize a Flexible Instruction Day on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Students and parents should refer to their local school website and look for updates from their local school administration for further details.

School delays and closings 

The following schools have issued closures. If you're having trouble viewing the list, click here.

Check out the most up-to-date list of closings and delays here.

EducationNews