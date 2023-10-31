Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
2
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia artist crafts incredible replicas using recycled materials

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Local artist crafts incredible replicas using recycled materials

A local artist with autism found a creative outlet by making replicas of the world's most popular monuments and buildings. With the help of his father, Kambel Smith has his eyes on a world record for tallest cardboard structure.

PHILADELPHIA - A local artist with autism found a creative outlet by making replicas of the world's most iconic landmarks and monuments using cardboard and recycled materials. 

With the help of his father, Kambel Smith's latest creation – a 26-foot-tall replica of the tallest building in the world the Burj Khalifa, could be a world record setter.

Kambel and his Dad Lonnie have transformed common pieces of household trash into well-known structures like the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower. 

"He enjoys it, so I just let him do it and I stop him to eat in the morning before he starts I make sure we have a cup of coffee together and talk about what he's doing and make sure his day starts off right," Lonnie told FOX 29. 

Not all of Kambel's creations scrape the sky, he's also made smaller pieces like a miniature replica of the Sydney Opera House. Lonnie is hoping the community might be able to help get Kambel a warehouse where he can store his projects and operate from. 

"He's done some smaller pieces, he cuts the house a break a little, but when he sees a larger piece that he's just insistent on doing, I can't really stop him," Lonnie said.

Meanwhile, Kambel is still waiting to hear from Guinness World Records to see if his Burj Khalifa creation qualifies as the world's largest cardboard structure.