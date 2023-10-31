Philadelphia artist crafts incredible replicas using recycled materials

A local artist with autism found a creative outlet by making replicas of the world's most iconic landmarks and monuments using cardboard and recycled materials.

With the help of his father, Kambel Smith's latest creation – a 26-foot-tall replica of the tallest building in the world the Burj Khalifa, could be a world record setter.

Kambel and his Dad Lonnie have transformed common pieces of household trash into well-known structures like the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower.

"He enjoys it, so I just let him do it and I stop him to eat in the morning before he starts I make sure we have a cup of coffee together and talk about what he's doing and make sure his day starts off right," Lonnie told FOX 29.

Not all of Kambel's creations scrape the sky, he's also made smaller pieces like a miniature replica of the Sydney Opera House. Lonnie is hoping the community might be able to help get Kambel a warehouse where he can store his projects and operate from.

"He's done some smaller pieces, he cuts the house a break a little, but when he sees a larger piece that he's just insistent on doing, I can't really stop him," Lonnie said.

Meanwhile, Kambel is still waiting to hear from Guinness World Records to see if his Burj Khalifa creation qualifies as the world's largest cardboard structure.