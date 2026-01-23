Philadelphia bars and restaurants planning to stay open during Sunday snowstorm

The Brief Some bars and restaurants in Philadelphia plan to stay open Sunday despite a major snowstorm. Residents say they are excited to enjoy the snow and walk to neighborhood spots. Many city dwellers see walkability and open businesses as a perk during winter weather.



As a major snowstorm approaches Sunday, some Philadelphia bars, restaurants and cafés are preparing to keep their doors open, offering locals a place to gather, eat and enjoy the winter weather.

Businesses plan to stay open for snow-loving locals

What we know:

The snowstorm expected Sunday is not stopping some businesses from serving customers.

Several bars and restaurants in the city say they will remain open, and residents who do not rely on transportation say they plan to walk to neighborhood spots if they are open.

Some people are looking forward to making the most of the snow.

"Build a snowman, build a snow fort or whatever it might be. I am so excited to get that inner kid joy again," said Michael Yang, who was out with friends at McGillan's Olde Ale House in Center City Friday night.

Yang lives in Rittenhouse and said he has no plans to stay inside during the storm.

"I'm gonna sleep in for sure for a little but then go for a great walk outside, stop at the square and try to get my friends out for a great snowball fight. Maybe get some food if things are open. It is fun to have a lot of powder in the city, so I am excited," said Yang.

Many businesses say they are ready for customers who want to get out.

"Hit the streets. It is gonna be crazy. If I can walk I am gonna go and have a few beers," said Riley McGowan and Nick Allen.

Some restaurants and bars, like McGillins, say staying open during storms is part of their tradition.

"We never close," said Co-owner Chris Mullins. "It was a blizzard. I think we had about thirty-some inches," he said. "There's people living down here. They are gonna have cabin fever. They love to get out and walk the streets," said Mullins.

He added that the NFC Championship games will be on, karaoke is planned, and the kitchen will be open for some time.

"We already have the chef staying over in a hotel room nearby," said Mullins.

In Queen Village, the Famous 4th Street Deli also plans to be open.

"Everyone likes to do what they're not told to do right so but we're still like your corner spot," said General Manager Louis Novak. "We're gonna have hot matzoh ball soup, sandwiches, fresh cookies and be open for the neighbors," he said.

Novak said it is about food and fun.

"There's nothing better than people watching on our patio and looking at the corner of 4th and Bainbridge and just looking at Queen Village and looking at Philly," he said.

Novak said he hopes to see significant snowfall.

"I'd be excited to see if the weather reports are right," laughed Novak.

Many residents say being able to walk to open businesses is a perk of city living during a storm.

A range of options for a cozy snow day

Philadelphia businesses are offering a variety of warm drinks, comfort food and inviting spaces for those braving the cold.

From hi-fi listening rooms to classic delis, there are options for every taste and neighborhood.

48 Record Bar in Old City, known for its music and cocktails, will be open with a fireplace and hot drinks like Chocolate Calida and Moroccan Mint Tea.

The Bakery in South Philadelphia offers specialty coffee and fresh donuts, with both hot and iced drinks available.

Front Street Café in Fishtown features a fireplace and a menu of winter warmers, while Restaurant Aleksandar in Rittenhouse offers Eastern European comfort food and a cozy atmosphere.

Stella of New Hope in Bucks County keeps its patio open year-round with heaters and a fireplace, and The Twisted Tail in Headhouse Square offers happy hour specials and hot apple cider by the fire.

Other spots open during the storm:

Many of these businesses have fireplaces, special winter menus and extended hours to welcome guests seeking warmth and community during the snowstorm.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if all businesses planning to open will be able to do so throughout the day.

Some locations may adjust hours or close if conditions worsen.