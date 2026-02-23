Philadelphia, Bucks County, and South Jersey dig out after major snowstorm

The Brief Philadelphia crews are working to clear roads after another major snowstorm, with 1,000 workers and more than 800 pieces of equipment deployed. Bucks County, Pennsylvania and Burlington County, New Jersey, saw some of the heaviest snowfall, but most roads are now clear and power is being restored. Residents say this storm was easier to manage than the last, though some neighborhoods are still digging out.



City workers and neighbors across the region are digging out after a snowstorm brought heavy snow to Philadelphia, Bucks County and Burlington County on Monday, Feb. 23.

Philadelphia crews treat thousands of roads as snow emergency continues

What we know:

Philadelphia remains under a snow emergency as city crews work to clear roads, according to city officials.

As of 4:00 p.m. Monday, 71 percent of city roads had been treated at least once and work is ongoing.

More than 1,000 city workers and over 800 pieces of equipment are being used for cleanup, city officials said.

There are 2,500 roads citywide that need to be treated.

Check the City of Philadelphia's plow tracker here.

Neighbors in South Philadelphia say this round of snow was easier to dig out than the last storm in January.

"This is much lighter. It was real heavy and icy before," said Scott Newcomb, who described how a city contractor helped clear his block after he shoveled his car out.

Some residents said their streets are usually among the last to be plowed, but this time, crews arrived sooner.

"The last time I don't think they even plowed our road at all," said Newcomb.

A block away, Nuria Lemus Diaz and her brother worked together to shovel out their street so they could get to class and work. "We do have to get out so we're planning on doing this whole street over here to get our cars out because we both drive mini Hondas," said Diaz.

Other neighbors, including Joel Hoffman, said major roads like Fourth Street were cleared quickly. "Not too bad this time. It is coming up quickly. It is not too hard. kind of a soft pack," said Hoffman.

Residents across the city are working together to clear sidewalks and dig out cars, with some saying the lighter snow made the job easier than the last storm.

Bucks County residents recover from heavy snowfall

Bucks County saw some of the heaviest snow in the region, with 22 inches reported in Langhorne.

By Monday evening, most power outages were restored and roads were in good shape, from Route One to neighborhood streets.

"It cleaned up much easier. It was much heavier and more of it but shoveling, the roads are clear. Definitely cleaned up a lot quicker," said Dennis Westfall.

Other residents agreed that the roads were better this time than after the last storm.

"Roads are better this time than last time very shocked," said Michelle Hazelett.

Kids in Langhorne took advantage of the snow, sledding at Maple Point Middle School and other hills. "How much fun are you having? what's the best part? Wiping out. what's the worst part? wiping out it’s the same yeah," said Zachary Humiston.

South Jersey residents surprised

In Burlington County, New Jersey, some areas saw up to 20 inches of snow, with hundreds of people still without power as of Monday.

Residents said the roads were cleared quickly and appreciated the work of public works crews, who dispatched 80 trucks to treat 500 miles of roads.

"I’m surprised this looks a lot better than the last snow storm," said one Burlington County resident.

Some families spent the day shoveling and then sledding, while others dealt with the challenges of deep snow.

"The snow is almost up to his back so he doesn’t know how to go find someplace to go to the bathroom so he went upstairs so that’s why we’re trying to take him for a walk to see what he can maybe do while we’re out," said Eileen Zanoni about her dog.

By the numbers:

• Philadelphia: 1,000 personnel and 800+ pieces of equipment deployed, 2,500 roads to treat, 71 percent treated by 4:00 p.m.

• Bucks County: 22 inches of snow in Langhorne, most power restored by Monday evening.

• Burlington County: 20 inches in Mount Holly, 80 trucks dispatched to treat 500 miles of roads.

Residents say the lighter snow made shoveling easier and most main roads were cleared quickly, though some side streets and sidewalks are still being dug out.

What's next:

While most driving restrictions have been lifted, Burlington County Commissioners are urging everyone to be careful if they need to travel.

Crews in Philadelphia and across the region are expected to continue clearing roads and sidewalks into the night.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when all Philadelphia roads will be fully cleared or when remaining power outages in Burlington County will be restored.

Updates from city and county officials are expected as cleanup continues.