Philadelphia businesses slow to reopen after winter snowstorm

The Brief Some businesses opened Monday to few customers after Sunday’s snowstorm. Others spent the day digging out and clearing sidewalks. Many customers were busy shoveling, but some ventured out for a walk.



Businesses across Philadelphia faced a slow return to normal Monday after a snowstorm left streets and sidewalks covered, with some shops opening to sparse crowds and others staying closed to dig out.

Businesses see slow recovery and few customers after snowstorm

What we know:

Some businesses opened for customers who wanted to get out after being stuck inside Sunday, while others could not reach their shops or chose to wait for better road conditions.

Some owners said they are waiting for roads to clear more before reopening.

A few shops, like Book Trader on 2nd Street, managed to open their doors. "It’s been moderate," said 83-year-old Peter Hiler, who runs the store seven days a week.

Hiler said, "Not too many people buying but people getting out of the cold and they’re happy. There are people upstairs I think right now."

He and a few workers even came in during the storm Sunday to get some work done. In Fairmount, two businesses at 26th and Brown reopened on a snow-packed street.

Eugene Janda, owner of Corner Stoop, said, "I wasn’t expecting to see as many people as I did today but there were certainly people out on foot."

Janda said his wife’s dog daycare in Manayunk stayed closed to give everyone a chance to dig out and let plows clear the roads.

Some businesses could not open at all, with owners and workers unable to get from their homes to their shops.

What they're saying:

In Old City, open signs were rare Monday evening.

"No. Not too many. (Do you think you can get anything you need today if you want to get something from the store?) Sure. The papi store when I get home," said one man walking home, relying on his neighborhood bodega.

On South Street, Joselyn Wirszyla, who works the door at Marsha’s women’s sports bar, said, "We were all texting back and forth on the group chat like is it going to be open today or not."

She added, "On these slower days it feels like we can hang out with the customers a lot more."

Quizzo was canceled because the host business could not make it, but owner Chivon Anderson opened the doors for those who wanted to come in.

"I think it says that we’re here for the community," said Wirszyla. "The people are coming here because they want to hang out and the like a nice to come around. It feels nice to provide that," she said.

Many customers spent the day shoveling but some ventured out for a quick walk, finding few open businesses and quiet streets.

Local perspective:

Neighborhoods across Philadelphia saw a mix of activity, with some businesses serving as gathering spots for residents looking to get out of the house.

Others remained shuttered, waiting for better conditions.

Business owners and workers said they are watching the weather and road conditions closely before deciding when to fully reopen.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when all businesses will reopen or when streets and sidewalks will be fully cleared.

The total impact on local businesses is still unknown.