Jogger hit and killed by SEPTA trolley in West Philadelphia

The Brief Police say a woman jogging on 45th Street was hit and killed by a SEPTA trolley at Chester Avenue at 9:10 a.m. Monday. The victim was identified as 64-year-old Samuber Shikhverdieva.



A 64-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a SEPTA trolley while jogging at 45th Street and Chester Avenue at 9:10 a.m. Monday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Authorities identified the victim as Samuber Shikhverdieva.

What we know:



A woman was jogging south on 45th Street when a SEPTA trolley, traveling east on Chester Avenue, hit her at the intersection, police say.

Police officers responded quickly to the scene and the woman was pronounced deceased at 9:28 a.m.

Authorities identified the victim as Samuber Shikhverdieva, age 64.

The Philadelphia Police Department says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

What we don't know:

There is no information currently available from the trolley operator or SEPTA representatives.

Investigators have not released statements from any witnesses.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the precise circumstances of the crash have not been determined.

Authorities have not shared whether any charges will be filed or released further details about the victim or operator involved.