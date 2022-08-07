Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency in advance of extreme heat
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia officials have declared a Heat Health Emergency, due to oppressive heat forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
The emergency is set to begin at noon Monday, August 8 and end at 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 9.
The city is able to put in place emergency heat programs, including Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline (215-765-9040), home visits by field teams, daytime outreach for the homeless and cooling centers.
Officials also remind residents to check on their vulnerable friends and neighbors, during this time of extensive heat.
"The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat," said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day. We recommend that people wear masks if they are going to an air-conditioned place, like a cooling center. As always, we encourage Philadelphian to check on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they’re safe and don’t need assistance. If you’re worried about someone’s health during the emergency, you can call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline at 215-765-9040."
The Heatline will be operational Monday from 12 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. That number is open for anyone with questions about precautions they should be taking and detecting signs of heat stress. Nurses will be available to speak with the public.
Residents without air conditioning are urged to visit with friends, family or neighbors who do have air conditioning.
Philadelphia will open cooling centers across the city, for those who can’t find relief in the heat.
Libraries
Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.
Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library
125 South 52nd Street
215-685-7431
Open until 7 p.m.
Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library
68 West Chelten Avenue
215-685-2150
Open until 7 p.m.
Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library
5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway
215-685-1973
Open until 8 p.m.
Fox Chase Library
501 Rhawn Street
215-685-0547
Open until 8 p.m.
Frankford Library
4634 Frankford Avenue
215-685-1473
Open until 7 p.m.
Fumo Family Library
2437 South Broad Street
215-685-1758
Open until 7 p.m.
Haddington Library (meeting room only)
446 North 65th Street
215-685-1970
Open until 7 p.m.
Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)
601 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9794
Open until 7 p.m.
Logan Library
1333 Wagner Avenue
215-685-9156
Open until 7 p.m.
Oak Lane Library
6614 North 12th Street
215-685-2848
Open until 7 p.m.
Widener Library
2808 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9799
Open until 7 p.m.
Cooling Buses
The City of Philadelphia has partnered with SEPTA to station cooling buses with air conditioning that are available to the public at the following intersections:
- Germantown Avenue and Allegheny Avenue, 19133
- Wyoming Avenue and Rising Sun Avenue, 19120
- Broad Street and Snyder Avenue, 19145
- 70th Street and Woodland Avenue, 19142
Buses will be available to the public between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, and between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Masks, hand sanitizer, water, and information about heat safety and utility assistance programs will be available on the buses. Press will NOT be given access inside of cooling buses, to allow residents to cool off in a private space.
Pools and Spraygrounds
Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s spraygrounds and pools, the listing found here.
Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.
Older Adult Centers
Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s older adult centers will be open. Older Adult Centers all have air conditioning and are open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Outreach and shelter for homeless individuals
The Office of Homeless Services also declared a Code Red that began Thursday, August 4, 2022 and will take proactive measures to protect Philadelphians who are experiencing homelessness. Call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 if you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.
Utility Shutoffs
Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.
Officials say they maintain the right to extend the emergency if conditions warrant. More information about heat health emergencies and what residents can do to stay safe can be found on the City’s Extreme Heat Guide.