Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency in advance of extreme heat

Philadelphia officials have declared a Heat Health Emergency, due to oppressive heat forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

The emergency is set to begin at noon Monday, August 8 and end at 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 9.

The city is able to put in place emergency heat programs, including Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline (215-765-9040), home visits by field teams, daytime outreach for the homeless and cooling centers.

Officials also remind residents to check on their vulnerable friends and neighbors, during this time of extensive heat.

"The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat," said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day. We recommend that people wear masks if they are going to an air-conditioned place, like a cooling center. As always, we encourage Philadelphian to check on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they’re safe and don’t need assistance. If you’re worried about someone’s health during the emergency, you can call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline at 215-765-9040."

The Heatline will be operational Monday from 12 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. That number is open for anyone with questions about precautions they should be taking and detecting signs of heat stress. Nurses will be available to speak with the public.

Residents without air conditioning are urged to visit with friends, family or neighbors who do have air conditioning.

Philadelphia will open cooling centers across the city, for those who can’t find relief in the heat.

Libraries

Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.

Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library

125 South 52nd Street

215-685-7431

Open until 7 p.m.

Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library

68 West Chelten Avenue

215-685-2150

Open until 7 p.m.



Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library

5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway

215-685-1973

Open until 8 p.m.



Fox Chase Library

501 Rhawn Street

215-685-0547

Open until 8 p.m.

Frankford Library

4634 Frankford Avenue

215-685-1473

Open until 7 p.m.



Fumo Family Library

2437 South Broad Street

215-685-1758

Open until 7 p.m.



Haddington Library (meeting room only)

446 North 65th Street

215-685-1970

Open until 7 p.m.



Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)

601 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9794

Open until 7 p.m.

Logan Library

1333 Wagner Avenue

215-685-9156

Open until 7 p.m.



Oak Lane Library

6614 North 12th Street

215-685-2848

Open until 7 p.m.

Widener Library

2808 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9799

Open until 7 p.m.

Cooling Buses

The City of Philadelphia has partnered with SEPTA to station cooling buses with air conditioning that are available to the public at the following intersections:

Germantown Avenue and Allegheny Avenue, 19133

Wyoming Avenue and Rising Sun Avenue, 19120

Broad Street and Snyder Avenue, 19145

70th Street and Woodland Avenue, 19142

Buses will be available to the public between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, and between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Masks, hand sanitizer, water, and information about heat safety and utility assistance programs will be available on the buses. Press will NOT be given access inside of cooling buses, to allow residents to cool off in a private space.

Pools and Spraygrounds

Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s spraygrounds and pools, the listing found here.

Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.

Older Adult Centers

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s older adult centers will be open. Older Adult Centers all have air conditioning and are open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Outreach and shelter for homeless individuals

The Office of Homeless Services also declared a Code Red that began Thursday, August 4, 2022 and will take proactive measures to protect Philadelphians who are experiencing homelessness. Call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 if you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.

Utility Shutoffs

Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.

Officials say they maintain the right to extend the emergency if conditions warrant. More information about heat health emergencies and what residents can do to stay safe can be found on the City’s Extreme Heat Guide.