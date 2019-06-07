Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff found dead in office

Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff, Dante Austin, was found dead in his office Friday.

Austin, 27, was the first openly gay deputy sheriff and spearheaded many of the department's LGBTQ outreach efforts.

"This is a tragedy for the sheriff's office, Deputy Austin's family and the local LGBTQ community," Sheriff Jewell Williams said.

Austin had been with the sheriff's office since 2013 and was an Army veteran.

"We send our deepest condolences to Dante's family, and the many colleagues and community members whose lives he touched with his limitless kindness, expansive heart, and remarkable talent," the Mayor's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Austin was scheduled to be promoted to sergeant in July.