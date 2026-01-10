Philadelphia Eagles’ Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell earn first-team All-Pro honors

article

The Brief Eagles cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell were named first-team All-Pros. Both earned the honor in just their second NFL seasons. They are the first Eagles cornerbacks to make first-team All-Pro since 2004.



Philadelphia Eagles cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell were named first-team Associated Press All-Pros on Saturday, marking a rare achievement for two young defensive stars.

What we know:

DeJean and Mitchell each earned first-team All-Pro honors for the 2025 season, as announced in the league’s official All-Pro selections. Both players are in their second NFL seasons, having entered the league together after being drafted by the Eagles in 2024.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Cooper Dejean (33) of the Philadelphia Eagles after game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

DeJean claimed the sole slot cornerback spot on the All-Pro roster, while Mitchell secured one of the cornerback positions. They are the first Eagles cornerbacks to earn first-team All-Pro honors since Lito Sheppard in 2004.

Team context

The achievement is notable in NFL history. There have been only a handful of instances where a team had its top two draft picks from the same class earn first-team All-Pro honors within their first two seasons — with the Eagles accomplishing that rare feat in 2025.

DeJean and Mitchell also both made their first Pro Bowl teams last season, continuing their breakout performances into their second year.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 28: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Expand

Player impact

DeJean, a second-round pick out of Iowa, led all NFL slot cornerbacks in several coverage metrics this season and has yet to allow a touchdown in that role.

Mitchell, a first-round pick out of Toledo, posted some of the best coverage numbers among NFL cornerbacks, including one of the lowest completion percentages allowed in a season.