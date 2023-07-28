Philadelphia Eagles: First look at Kelly green jerseys revealed

article

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to reveal their highly anticipated ‘Kelly Green’ jerseys on Monday, when they will also be available to buy in select locations.

The Eagles teased the official reveal earlier this week with a sneak peek of the sleeves on the new jerseys. Saturday, they released a photo on their Instagram, featuring Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham and DeVonta Smith sporting the new, "old" look.

The new "old" look is reminiscent of what the Eagles wore while quarterback Randall Cunningham was leading the offense and Reggie White was leading the defense back in the 1980s and early 90s.

Friday, they announced that fans looking to get their hands on some officially licensed jerseys and apparel can do so beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 31.

The team says the Kelly Green Merchandise will be fully stocked and available at all three Eagles Pro Shop locations, including Lincoln Financial Field, Cherry Hill, and Lancaster.

For more information, visit the Eagles’ website.