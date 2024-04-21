Philadelphia Eagles host annual Huddle Up for Autism event

Families came from far and wide to take part in the Annual Huddle up for Autism event at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday. It’s a chance for kids to get up close and personal with all things Eagles and an opportunity to raise money for a very worthwhile cause.

"I’m really excited to be here because I’ve never been to this stadium before and I’m just excited to explore!" said Devon Maitz, 6th grader.

For 14 years, the Philadelphia Eagles have teamed up with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to score some big bucks for autism.

"It gives people you know awareness more on autism. Everybody gets to come out and have fun and everybody is different, and the kids love it." said Seamus McCloskey, North Wildwood.

"You see the excitement that they get from being here and seeing people that look and act like them. That’s important." said Myora Bailey, Upper Darby.

"For it to be recognized by such a massive organization that we love, I grew up here. Fly Eagles Fly! You know, It’s just important for them to feel seen and included and supported so just super grateful," said Genavieve Jaffe.

The kids say they love doing things most fans don’t ever get to do.

"Because I can cheerlead and see the players and see the locker rooms and stuff!" said Anna Barr, Eagles fan.

And some of the players say they‘re just happy to give back.

"It's just so amazing every year how many people come out and I just love being a part of it. It's a great community and I just love to help out in any way that I can." said Grant Calcaterra, Eagles Tight End.

This year’s event already far surpassed last year and raised more than $200,000 for families.



