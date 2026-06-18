The Brief Philadelphia Soccer 2026 announced Micah Palace and The All-American Rejects as upcoming free concert acts for FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia. Concerts will take place June 26 and July 13 at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.



Philadelphia Soccer 2026 has revealed the next artists performing at the free FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia, with Micah Palace set for June 26 and The All-American Rejects scheduled for July 13.

What we know:

Micah Palace, known for his Spanglish hits like "No Sabo" and "Ole Ole Ola," will perform Friday, June 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park. The All-American Rejects, the pop-rock band behind "Swing, Swing" and "Gives You Hell," will take the stage Monday, July 13 at 7:00 p.m.

The festival is free and open to all, but attendees must register in advance. Entry is first come, first served and subject to venue capacity.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 will also feature resident DJ Mr. Hollywood DJ, and organizers say more live performances will be announced soon.

Why you should care: The FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia is part of the city’s efforts to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing together music, culture, and community for fans of all backgrounds. "Music has a unique way of bringing people together across cultures and communities, which is exactly what the FIFA Fan Festival™ is all about," said Michael DelBene, Executive Producer of FIFA Fan Festival for Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

The festival aims to highlight Philadelphia’s vibrant arts scene while reflecting the global spirit of the World Cup.

About the artists and festival experience

The backstory:

Micah Palace has gained international attention with over 1 billion views on social media and 80 million career streams. He became widely known after earning Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent and has performed at major events like the National Puerto Rican Day Parade and FIFA World Cup events across North America.

The All-American Rejects formed in 1999 and have remained a staple in pop-rock, known for their loyal fanbase and emotionally charged songs.

Local perspective:

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 is the local host committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026, working with the city to deliver events that unite fans and showcase Philadelphia’s culture. The festival will host artists, performers, and community groups throughout the tournament.

Fans can expect a lively atmosphere, diverse performances, and a celebration of both global and local talent.