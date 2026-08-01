Philadelphia PD investigate string of shootings, stabbings across city, including SW killing

Philadelphia police are investigating a series of violent crimes that unfolded across the city in less than 24 hours, including multiple shootings and stabbings, one of which turned deadly.

Detectives spent Saturday going door-to-door in Southwest Philadelphia, searching for surveillance video and speaking with neighbors after a man was fatally shot inside a home on the 6500 block of Regent Street.

Police said the victim, a man in his mid-50s, was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower back. He was pronounced dead just before 10 a.m.

The killing has left neighbors stunned.

"I’m surprised. It’s normally quiet over here," said nearby resident Jerome Green.

Another neighbor, Key Toiu, said he never heard any gunfire.

"What happened? Some shooting? I don’t know. I didn’t hear the gun sound," Toiu said.

The homicide was one of at least six violent incidents reported across Philadelphia in less than a 24-hour span.

In the city’s Logan neighborhood, police said a man in his 20s was shot twice in the chest early Saturday morning. He was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators later located a black Chrysler 200 riddled with about a dozen bullet holes and recovered shell casings from the scene.

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Meanwhile, in East Germantown, police said a family gathering following a funeral turned violent shortly after midnight on the 2100 block of West Grange Avenue.

Authorities said a man and a 14-year-old boy were stabbed, while a woman was repeatedly pistol-whipped during the disturbance.

"It’s crazy. Stuff happens almost every day. Just bad news, boom, boom," Philadelphia resident Baba Siaka said.

Although the incidents occurred within hours of one another, Philadelphia Police Department statistics show violent crime citywide is down nearly 4.5% so far this year compared to the same period last year, with homicides also significantly lower.

Still, those numbers provide little comfort to some residents.

"I want to move to the county," Green said. "There’s too much stuff going on. You don’t know what’s going to happen."

Toiu, however, believes the Southwest section of the city has become safer than it was years ago.

"Ten years ago, 15 years ago, a lot of killing, shooting all the time," he said. "Now it’s quiet."

All of the incidents remain under active investigation. Philadelphia police were not available for comment Saturday at police headquarters.