Philadelphia Flower Show opens at Convention Center with 'Rooted' gardening theme

The Brief The Philadelphia Flower Show opens at the PA Convention Center with the theme "Rooted: Origins of American Gardening." The event features thousands of blooms and has the support of 3,000 volunteers. The show is open to the public starting 10:00 a.m. Saturday and runs through March 8.



The annual Philadelphia Flower Show is underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, bringing spring to the city with its theme "Rooted: Origins of American Gardening."

Preview event highlights creativity and spring spirit

The Convention Center is filled with floral displays, fragrances and creative installations as the city welcomes the start of the Flower Show.

Attendees said the atmosphere inside is warm and inviting, with many feeling encouraged to shed winter layers and embrace spring.

"I really wanted to feel floral," said Rosa Nice, a creator and music artist from Philadelphia, as she showed off her flower show outfit. "First of all, it’s warm. It feels so great inside and it’s just beautiful. It’s so stunning. I almost felt like I was an avatar in Pandora. I’m so excited to explore," said Nice.

Seth Pearsoll, vice president and creative director of the Philadelphia Flower Show, said the event is a major undertaking each year.

"I think we’re all tired of snow. We’re all tired of cold Punxsutawney Phil. You got nothing on us because the more people that come to the show, it pushes winter out quicker," said Pearsoll.

Attendees walking into the show will take in breathtaking sights that include more than 60 tons of stone and 6,000 blooms.

The Flower Show is proud to have the support of 3,000 volunteers. Organizers said they were eager to bring spring to the audience after a recent blizzard.

Student and artisan contributions bring diverse perspectives

Local perspective:

Students from Lankenau High School spent months designing and building an installation that invites viewers into a real-life kitchen in bloom.

"At first it’s kind of hard, but you have to see the vision, and you got to keep a positive spirit," said Elise Teague, a student at Lankenau High School. "We wanted to also tie in cultural ties as well because some of the people in the core four have cultural backgrounds to Jamaica, Polish culture," said Isaiah Brown, another student.

At Artisan Row, you can find Aubrey Loftus of Modern Misfits, who is selling one-of-a-kind flower show designs that you can choose to print on bucket hats and tote bags.

"This is my ‘Beet Life’s a Garden. Dig it," said Loftus of one of her designs. "I love the idea that you know America is made up of so many different types of people. We have a chili pepper from South America, a fig, which is from Italy. They have black-eyed peas, which is from Africa," said Loftus.

Visitors can also create flower crowns at the Bloom Bar.

"I love what they’re doing with the arches and the ceilings over there with all the orchids. Really nice," said Megan Sacksteder of Manayunk.

"I am already amazed. It’s incredible. I’m overwhelmed with how many beautiful displays there are already," said Kassi Dolson, visiting from Key West.

The show opens to the public at 10:00 a.m. Saturday and runs through March 8.

Organizers and visitors said the event is a celebration of creativity and the origins of American gardening.