Philadelphia gyms, fitness centers allowed to reopen Monday

Gyms and fitness centers in Philadelphia will be allowed to reopen on Monday after being shut down since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The governor did allow gyms and fitness centers to stay open under some strict safety standards — requiring masks in use at all times, six feet distance between people. He recommended people exercise outdoors as much as possible,” Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner Dr. James Farley said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Philadelphia gyms must adhere by similar safety guidelines. In addition, exercise classes must be fewer than 10 people.

Farley noted that many people find it difficult to exercise while wearing a mask, so he recommended those people avoid gyms because masks will be required.

The health department will be doing unannounced inspections at city gyms.

