Philadelphia hosts 250th US Marine Corps birthday celebration

The 250th birthday of the US Marine Corps is being celebrated in Philadelphia, where it all began.

Celebrating the Marine Corps legacy

Thousands gathered in Philadelphia to honor the Marine Corps' 250th birthday, with attendees coming from various parts of the country.

The event featured speeches from notable figures, including Major General Patrick Hermanson, who emphasized the unity among Marines regardless of their backgrounds.

The celebration also included families like Joe Wnukowski's, who traveled from across the country to honor their Marine relatives.

"It just shows you that there’s a lot of pride in the Marine Corps in our country," said Wnukowski.

The Travis Manion Foundation's contribution

What they're saying:

The Travis Manion Foundation made a significant impact by walking from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia to raise money and awareness for veterans and their families.

"There’s no other place I’d rather be on a planet as a marine," said Chad Johnson from the foundation.

The event also honored Michael Greico, the oldest living Marine present, who expressed his pride in being part of the Corps since 1943.

"It’s an honor quite an honor I’m proud to be a Marine," said Greico.

Preserving the Marine Corps' roots

Part of the celebration focused on preserving the legacy of the Tun Tavern, the original birthplace of the Marines.

Monty Dahm, the tavern's owner, highlighted the importance of reconnecting with the Corps' roots. "We aren’t just celebrating a building. We’re reconnecting to our roots with the courage," said Dahm.

The evening will culminate with a formal Marine Ball at the Bellevue, bringing together generations of Marines to celebrate their shared history and commitment.