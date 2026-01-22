Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia International Airport travelers face delays as snowstorm cancels over 500 flights nationwide

By
Published  January 22, 2026 10:23pm EST
Travel News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
What we know about flight cancellations from snow storm

A snowstorm is causing significant travel disruptions across the United States, with flight cancellations and delays affecting travelers at Philadelphia International Airport and beyond.

The Brief

    • More than 500 flights in and out of the United States have been canceled for Saturday due to a major storm.
    • Travelers flying out of Philadelphia International Airport on Friday or Saturday are expected to be less affected, but return trips could face delays.
    • Airlines have issued travel advisories and waived change fees as disruptions are likely to continue into the following week.

PHILADELPHIA - A major storm is already causing travel disruptions across the country, with more than 500 flights canceled for Saturday and 47 delayed, according to travel experts and airport officials. 

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport face changing plans 

What we know:

Travel experts say people flying out of Philadelphia on Friday or Saturday should not see major problems, but returning flights could be affected by the storm. 

Jana Tidwell with AAA said, "So if your return back to Philadelphia after a long weekend is sometime on Sunday or Monday you definitely need to plan ahead." 

What they're saying:

Many travelers are adjusting their plans. 

"We changed it to Monday so we extended a day. So hopefully that works out. Well we're hoping. That's what we're going with for now. We'll take it and see how it goes," said Yvonne Schaefer, who is traveling with her daughter for a sports tournament in Orlando. 

Some travelers, like Norah Rivera and her mother Rocio Rivera, are visiting from Puerto Rico and looking forward to the snow. 

"We wanted to see some snowfall so we're getting what we wanted," said Norah Rivera.

Groups heading to Orlando for sports tournaments are also making backup plans in case of delays. 

Airlines respond to storm with flexible options 

Airlines have issued travel advisories and are waiving change fees to help travelers adjust their plans. 

"Air travel is definitely going to feel a ripple effect and plenty of disruptions. Most major airlines have already put out travel advisories. They have waived any change fees, hoping to move people where they need to be ahead of the storm or potentially delaying their return on the back end of the storm," said Tidwell. 

The storm could cause problems beyond just canceled flights, including issues with de-icing planes and moving snow, according to Tidwell. 

Travelers are encouraged to check with airlines and plan for possible changes, as the effects of the storm could last through the end of next week. 

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many more flights will be affected or how long the disruptions will last beyond the weekend. 

The full impact on return travel and specific delays at Philadelphia International Airport remains uncertain. 

The Source: Interviews with travelers at Philadelphia International Airport and Jana Tidwell with AAA.

