Philadelphia declares snow emergency starting Thursday morning

A snow emergency has been issued for Philadelphia in anticipation of measurable snowfall in and around the city Thursday.

Another round of significant and measurable snow is expected to impact the region on Thursday, bringing the heaviest snowfall to Philadelphia and areas north and west.

A snow emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing. When moving your car, park as far from the corner of the street as possible; vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snowplows trying to turn corners.

Snow emergency information and a map of snow emergency routes can be found, here.

