Weather Authority: Measurable snowfall expected for parts of region on Thursday

Another round of snow is expected to impact the region on Thursday and bring heavy snowfall to areas north and west of Philadelphia. Counties along the I-95 corridor can anticipate a wintry mix bringing up to 6 inches of snow.

Conditions on Wednesday will be cold with near-freezing temperatures across the region and partly sunny skies. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect late Wednesday night and last through Friday afternoon. The advisory covers all of southeastern Pennsylvania, areas along the I-95 corridor in New Jersey, and the northern reaches of Delaware.

The first flakes will begin to fall west of Philadelphia early Thursday morning and engulf the region with mostly snow by 10 a.m. The rain-snow line is forecasted to sit over Philadelphia which could result in a wintry mix with measurable snow. The storm will last all day Thursday and won't subside until late Friday morning.

Areas to the north and west of the city like Allentown, Reading and Lancaster can expect upwards of 6 inches of snow. Counties closer to Philadelphia and interior New Jersey will get between 3 and 6 inches. Coastal areas are expected to only receive a dusting with mostly rain.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 33

THURSDAY: Snow to mix. High: 32, Low: 27

FRIDAY: Morning mix. High: 37, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Sunny, brisk. High: 34, Low: 26

