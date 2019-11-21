Philadelphia Marathon 2019: What you need to know

The Philadelphia Marathon is this weekend, which means road closures are in effect across the city.

The Philadelphia Marathon weekend begins Friday, Nov. 22 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 24.

Friday, Nov. 22:

The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 22. At 2:45 p.m., all lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.

Saturday, Nov. 23:

As part of enhanced security for the Half Marathon, City of Philadelphia “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Owners of towed vehicles are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Street closures will be in effect for the AACR Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Institute 8K and Dunkin’ Munchkin Run on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th and 25th Streets, and also on Kelly Drive, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below). Prior to Saturday, “No Parking” signs will be posted in the Parkway area, and along the race course. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 11:30 a.m.

The following streets will be affected:

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23. Eakins Oval will be opened by 5 p.m. The inner drive of the Parkway (inbound), from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will be closed until Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24:

As part of enhance security for the Philadelphia Marathon, City of Philadelphia “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Owners of towed vehicles are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Parking Authority. In addition, the Parkway (22nd Street to Eakins Oval) will be closed, from 2 a.m. until 5 p.m. Other streets along the race course will reopened as runners pass by and the streets are cleaned.

The following streets will be affected:

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 23rd Street

22nd Street, from Locust Street to Market Street

Walnut Street, from 21st Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Black Road

Black Road

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

For a complete Philadelphia Marathon guide, please click here.

