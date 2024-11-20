Philadelphia Marathon: Road closures, parking restrictions start Friday

article

Runners are getting ready for a historic run around Philadelphia this weekend.

The 2024 Philadelphia Marathon is officially sold out, and is expected to see the largest attendance in the race's history.

More than 37,000 people have signed up for the half-marathon and 8k on Saturday, and the full marathon and children's run on Sunday.

Traffic delays are expected throughout the city as road closures and parking restrictions begin Friday, and last through Sunday:

Friday

The inner drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Friday. At 2:45 p.m., the outbound inner-drive lanes will be reopened for the afternoon rush hour. Also, at 2:45 p.m., the inbound inner-drive lanes of the parkway will be reopened from 22nd Street to Logan Circle. After the evening rush hour, all inner lanes (inbound and outbound) from Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will remain closed. Cross traffic will be permitted on 22nd and 21st Streets.

Saturday

As part of enhanced security for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, the City of Philadelphia’s "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday.



Street closures will be in effect for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets, on Kelly Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below). Prior to Saturday, "No Parking" signs will be posted in the Parkway area and along the racecourse. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area, will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 9:00 a.m.



2 a.m. closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner drives)

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

3 a.m. closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

31st & Spring Garden Street (soft close)

Eastbound I-76 @ Spring Garden Street (top of the ramp) at 3:00 a.m. No traffic into center city; traffic for the Art Museum & the Art Museum garage is allowed on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24.

5:45 a.m. closures

Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Walnut Street (southbound only)

6 a.m. closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Walnut Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

6:45 a.m. closures

Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue (southbound)

Columbus Boulevard, Snyder Avenue to Callowhill Street (northbound)

Intermittent local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.



Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday during event hours, will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D’ Harnoncourt Drive.



Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians can expect delays when crossing roads or streets along the racecourse. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (except Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m. on Saturday. Many roads in Center City and West Philadelphia will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval will be open to traffic by 5 p.m. The inbound, inner drive of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street, will be closed until Sunday at 5 p.m.



Sunday

As part of enhanced security for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, the City of Philadelphia’s "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

2 a.m. closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner drives)

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

3 a.m. closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

31st & Spring Garden Street (soft close)

Eastbound I-76 @ Spring Garden Street (top of the ramp) at 3:00 a.m. No traffic into center city; traffic for the Art Museum & the Art Museum garage is allowed on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24.



5:45 a.m. closures

Columbus Boulevard, CallowhilI Street to Walnut Street (southbound only)



6 a.m. closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street

Walnut Street from Broad Street to 34th Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Walnut Street to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street



6:45 a.m. closures

Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue (southbound)

Columbus Boulevard, Snyder Avenue to Callowhill Street (northbound)

Intermittent local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.



Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday, during event hours, will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D’ Harnoncourt Drive.

Public transportation

Detours on the Routes listed below are scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Saturday, and Sunday. Select buses will operate on different routes during the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the AACR Philadelphia Marathon. Service is subject to change. Customers should refer to System Status regularly for updates to routing throughout the day.

In addition to the routes noted below, Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and 49 will operate on a temporary detour to allow for the setup of marathon events on Ben Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street. Routing information will be posted to System Status prior to the event.



Routes K-12

K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12

Routes 16-31

16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31

Routes 32-47

32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47

Routes 47M-125

47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)

Regional Rail: Customers can take Regional Rail Trains to Suburban Station or 30th Street Station for access to the start and finish lines. Check the SEPTA website for schedule information and updates.