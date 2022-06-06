Philadelphia member of Proud Boys indicted on multiple charges in Capitol Riot

article

A Philadelphia man is among a several Proud Boys members indicted with seditious conspiracy and other charges for their part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Zachary Rehl and others, including Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, were previously indicted and remain detained. They plead not guilty to charges contained in earlier indictments.

The superseding indictment adds two charges to the earlier indictment: one count of seditious conspiracy, and one count of conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties. Rehl and the other defendants now face a total of nine charges.

According to court documents, the Proud Boys describe themselves as members of a "pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world, aka Western Chauvinists." Through at least Jan. 6, 2021, Tarrio was the national chairman of the organization.

In mid-December of 2020, Tarrio created a special chapter of the Proud Boys known as the "Ministry of Self Defense." As alleged in the indictment, from in or around December 2020, Tarrio and his co-defendants, all of whom were leaders or members of the Ministry of Self Defense, conspired to prevent, hinder and delay the certification of the Electoral College vote, and to oppose by force the authority of the government of the United States.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the defendants directed, mobilized, and led members of the crowd onto the Capitol grounds and into the Capitol, leading to dismantling of metal barricades, destruction of property, breaching of the Capitol building, and assaults on law enforcement.

During and after the attack, Tarrio and his co-defendants claimed credit for what had happened on social media and in an encrypted chat room.

The defendants are scheduled to appear for a hearing on June 9, 2022, in the District of Columbia,

In the 17 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or click here.