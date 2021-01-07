DeVos, Chao, Mulvaney resign after pro-Trump riot at US Capitol

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney now serving as special envoy to Northern Ireland have resigned in the wake of the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.