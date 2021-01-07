House Democrats considering swift second impeachment of President Trump
Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him for the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
US Capitol flags ordered flown at half-staff for fallen US Capitol Police Officer who died following riot
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff following the death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died after he was injured when President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.
Scotland's justice minister wants to bar Trump from coming to UK after he 'incited a violent mob'
Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf is calling on officials to deny President Trump's entry into the U.K. following the riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, blaming him directly for inciting a "violent mob" at the nation's Capitol.
Capitol Police rejected federal help to quell pro-Trump mob
Three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.
Former President Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn issue statement after violence in D.C.
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn issued a statement late Wednesday evening after a mob broke into the Capitol building earlier in the day, interrupting the certification of the Electoral votes by Congress.
Loeffler: 'I cannot, now, in good conscience object to this certification'
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, speaking on the floor of the Senate chamber after a mob protesting the certification of the Electoral College votes, said she is withdrawing her object to the count.
Black Lives Matter protests vs. Capitol riots: Addressing the difference
President-elect Joe Biden didn't mince words about the difference in security response when a mob of Trump supporters violently forced their way into the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. Omar unveils articles of impeachment for President Trump
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has written the articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.
FBI seeking information after chaos and destruction at US Capitol
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking help identifying individuals who were part of the unprecedented chaos Wednesday when pro-President Donald Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Growing calls to boycott some Chicago businesses following US Capitol riot
Henry Chang owns at least three Chicago restaurants where staff are now receiving death threats after Chang posted a picture with a Washington, D.C. boarding pass saying, "Get wild fight for Trump."
DeVos, Chao, Mulvaney resign after pro-Trump riot at US Capitol
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney now serving as special envoy to Northern Ireland have resigned in the wake of the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Capitol Police chief, Senate sergeant at arms resign after pro-Trump rioters breach building
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund will resign following the violent breach of the building by supporters of President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.
Michelle Obama issues statement on pro-Trump Capitol riot, calls Trump ‘infantile and unpatriotic’
Michelle Obama was among scores of political figures from both sides of the aisle who decried the violent riot that occurred on Jan. 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Sedition charge possible for pro-Trump Capitol rioters, top federal prosecutor says
The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia said Thursday that "all options are on the table" for charging members of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol — including sedition charges.
'What else could I do?' NJ Rep. Kim helps clean up Capitol
New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim walked amid the mess shortly after voting to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump and felt the weight of the day wearing on him when he felt motivated him to do something about the debris.
Timeline of the pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol: How the chaos unfolded
The violent and deadly pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 marked a dark day in America.
Cape May man charged with unlawful entry following pro-Trump raid on Capitol
A Cape May man was arrested Wednesday during the pro-Trump insurrection at the capitol building, according to police. Leonard Guthrie was among those arrested and charged with unlawful entry.
Pelosi urges Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump, says House will otherwise act to impeach
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.
Capitol rioters could face up to 10 years in prison under Trump monument executive order
Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen vowed that pro-Trump rioters who entered the U.S. Capitol would "face the full consequences of their actions under the law," and those consequences could include being charged under President Trump's executive order authorizing up to 10 years in prison for "injury of federal property."
DC police release photos of ‘persons of interest;’ Additional security coming to Capitol Hill after chaos
D.C. police released photos on Thursday showing "persons of interest" the day after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building.