Philadelphia mom starts business offering pod learning

A Philadelphia mom's pod learning business is all the buzz with parents.

Jessica and Scott Steubner have their hands full with four boys ages, 18 months to 8 years old, and the thought of online learning at home in the fall due to COVID-19 concerns got them thinking about how they were going to manage.

"The best ideas are bred from necessity,” Steubner said.

The former public school teacher with a master’s in education policy created a company called "Pupil Pod." The pod is a group of four to six students in the same age range learning together at a host house in three or six hour increments

"Our teachers come to you. They're totally vetted. They work within your pod. They can either supplement or subplan your district's curriculum," she explained.

Jen Muller, of Bala Cynwyd, is a single working mom who struggled with online learning. She loves the idea.

“I have three active boys who don't really want to listen to me and they'll do a lot better socializing with friends and listening to an actual teacher,” She said.

Pupil Pod is also offering scholarships. with all the information on their Facebook page.

"Families have chosen to sponsor other students to be in pods. They came to me and together with the company we have a way where we can not only provide a scholarship but we're receiving grants," Steubner said.

