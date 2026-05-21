Philadelphia mother and 1-year-old daughter missing since May 4

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The Brief Philadelphia Police are searching for Raquel Smith, 30, and her 1-year-old daughter, Adrianna Stowe. They were last seen on May 4 on the 4100 block of Parkside Avenue. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.



The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help to find 30-year-old Raquel Smith and her 1-year-old daughter, Adrianna Stowe, who have been missing since May 4, according to police.

What we know:

Raquel Smith and her daughter were last seen by Smith’s mother at their home on the 4100 block of Parkside Avenue on May 4, according to police.

At the time, Smith was wearing a pink shirt and black tights.

Smith is known to spend time in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police said.

Police say Smith’s mother reported them missing after not seeing them since the beginning of the month.

The Philadelphia Police Department is calling on the public to help locate Smith and her daughter, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Anyone with information about where Raquel Smith and Adrianna Stowe might be is urged to contact police immediately. Dial 215.686.TIPS (8477)

Police have not released any additional details about the case or the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared further information about possible leads, the reason for their disappearance, or any sightings since May 4.