5 charged in $500K scam targeting 150 seniors in Northwest, Southwest Philadelphia

The Brief Five people are charged in a scheme that defrauded more than 150 seniors in Northwest and Southwest Philadelphia. Investigators say over $500,000 was stolen, mostly from Black women, since June 2024. Authorities urge any older Philadelphian who may have been targeted to call the Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team Hotline.



Five people face charges for allegedly running a large-scale scheme that stole more than $500,000 from at least 150 seniors in Northwest and Southwest Philadelphia, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Charges filed against five defendants

What we know:

District Attorney Larry Krasner said the five defendants—Detoine Darryl Davis, Winston A. Haynes, Michael Turner, Anthony Ringgold, and Mark Chappell—are accused of impersonating bank or utility representatives to steal from seniors, most of whom are Black women.

The District Attorney's Office said the group contacted older adults, claimed there was a problem with their accounts, and then sent someone to the victim’s home to collect bank information and debit cards. Investigators say the stolen money was used for money orders, personal purchases, and deposits into the defendants’ own accounts.

Authorities said search warrants led to the seizure of cash, an AR-15 firearm, cellphones, computers, debit cards, bank statements, and money order receipts. Police also froze accounts that received stolen funds.

The backstory:

The District Attorney’s Office said the scheme has been ongoing since June 2024, with the oldest victim being 90 years old. The investigation is active, and more arrests are expected.

Anthony Ringgold and Winston Haynes are being held on $1.8 million bail each, while Michael Turner and Mark Chappell are being held on $5.4 million bail each. Detoine Davis is in the hospital and has not yet been arraigned.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said, "While the public discourse is often around gun violence in Philadelphia, crimes against seniors are very troubling and disturbing. These defendants set out to steal the hard-earned resources of dozens of elder citizens, traumatizing the individuals and our communities."

Authorities urge seniors to report suspicious activity

Assistant District Attorney Alex Blumenthal, Supervisor of the Elder Justice Unit, encouraged any older Philadelphian who believes they might have been targeted to call the Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team Hotline at 215-686-5710. Blumenthal said, "There is no reason to be ashamed. The only way to stop these individuals from harming others is to report these incidents to the proper authorities so that we can take action."

Councilmember Anthony Phillips said, "Our seniors are the pillars of our communities and should not have to spend their golden years being targeted by despicable predators. I applaud the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, the Philadelphia Police Department and other law enforcement partners for their continued work to ensure our seniors are safeguarded."

Assistant District Attorney Gillian Dagress thanked law enforcement partners for their collaboration and said the investigation is ongoing, with additional arrests expected.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about possible additional suspects or how many more victims may be identified as the investigation continues.